MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Saturday’s weather will be nice with warm and mainly dry conditions. Forecast high temperatures will top the low and mid-80s across South Florida.

In the meantime, moisture is gathering in the Gulf of Mexico. The rain is expected to arrive in parts of South Florida by late-night Saturday.

Sunday morning will be wet with scattered showers and a few storms marching in from west to east. Rain will spread over the Keys, Miami-Dade, and Broward, during the early hours of Sunday.

The wet conditions will end by mid-afternoon Sunday but lots of clouds will stick around and this will keep high temperatures cooler and near 75 degrees.

A cold front will slide through South Florida Sunday night and with it comes drier weather and clearer skies along with cooler temperatures.

Sunday night will dip into the 60s and temperatures are expected to keep falling into the low 50s for Monday morning.

Monday will be created with lots of sunshine and cooler highs, mainly in the low 70s.

Temperatures will rebound to the upper 70s by Wednesday with a strong east wind across our area. The gusty ocean breeze will last through the rest of the workweek and may bring a few passing showers onshore.

Highs will jump into the low an mid 80s Thursday and Friday.