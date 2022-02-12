Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A Lee County Sheriff deputy is facing charges that he conspired to arrest an innocent person on drug charges in exchange for sexual favors and a trip to Paris.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said Friday that Deputy Niko Irizarry, 25, had been fired and charged with falsifying an official document.

“Nobody is above the law, and that includes our deputies,” Marceno said.

Investigators said Charles Custodio, 37, had a vendetta against the victim and promised Irizarry he would provide the trip and would arrange for the sex if he made the arrest. Custodio then had a third man, Scott Snider, pose as a real estate agent and plant drugs in the person’s car, investigators said.

Custodio then told Irizarry where he could find the victim. Investigators say Irizarry then performed a traffic stop and arrested the victim on drug charges.

Custodio and Snider, 29, were arrested for trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance, and conspiracy.

It could not be determined Saturday if the three men have attorneys.

