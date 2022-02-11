MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Located in the heart of Miami Beach, TimeOut Market Miami brings the best chefs and drinks together under one roof.

One of the market’s newest editions is Chick’N Jones, a modern fried chicken concept created by chef, social media influencer, and TV personality Amaris Jones.

“Chick’N Jones was inspired by me growing up in Philadelphia. There was a restaurant called Chicken George that my dad used to take me to back in the day and I used to always love the flavor of the chicken,” said Jones. “I said you know what I want, I want to open up a chicken establishment and really re-create what I grew up on.”

Before being a restaurateur, Jones created her own a lifestyle management company and catering company, which soon brought her a celebrity clientele.

“I was managing Sean Combs and then it went to Timbaland’s home and that’s really how it all began,” she said.

Here, Jones wants her customers to enjoy her one-of-a-kind fried chicken recipe.

“It’s a twist on your traditional fried chicken. I call it modern fried chicken because of the way I process it,” Jones explained.

Back in the kitchen Jones gets busy preparing CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo’s tasting dishes which include her Loaded Fries, with jalapenos and sweet onions topped with crumbled feta. It’s so good, it was featured on the Oprah Winfrey Network show “Food Fantasies.”

“These fries. They are fiesta and flavor. They are fire,” exclaimed Petrillo.

Next, her beyond heavenly Sweet Potato Biscuits with cinnamon honey rum butter.

“A dessert biscuit. Sweet, elegant, fresh, fluffy, yummy, delicious,” said Petrillo and Jones in unison.

They also enjoy the healthy and hearty Kale Salad with cabbage, carrots, beets, pickled onions, and cremini mushrooms before diving into her four-piece Chicken Bucket served with 4 side sauces.

“This is the way fried chicken is supposed to be. Crunchy, light, and very juicy. It’s addictive I want more,” said Petrillo.

“That’s the point, that’s what I want,” said Jones.

The Jonesing Hot Chicken Sandwich is just that with scotch peppers, African birds eye chili pepper and honey.

“It’s like bursting with different flavors right?,” asked Jones.

“A little spicy, a little sweet. Well, wait, I got some spicy and sweet and savory tenderness. Wow, there is a kick!,” said Petrillo

Chick’N Jones, the name says it all.

“Because you’re jonesing for it,” said Jones.

Chick’N Jones is open 7 days a week, lunch and dinner and on Sundays they serve up chicken and waffles.

For more info: www.chicknjones.com