MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Potential jurors in the sentencing trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz will not be able to remain anonymous.
A motion was filed to keep their names confidential and only identify them by number, but the judge in the case Elizabeth Scherer denied the request.READ MORE: SEE IT: CCTV Video Released Showing Carlos Gimenez Jr. Slapping Miami Commissioner Alex De La Portilla
The judge stated that would be unconstitutional.READ MORE: Congresswoman Frederica Wilson Presents Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava With Check For $1.2 Billion
Attorneys for Cruz on Thursday said he claims his “alter” personality is the one who committed the crimes, back in 2018.MORE NEWS: Florida School Bus Driver, Carrying 40 Students, Arrested For DUI, Child Neglect
His sentencing trial is set to begin in April.