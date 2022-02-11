MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — With hefty responsibilities comes a hefty paycheck.
Miami-Dade's new Superintendent José Dotres reached a two year agreement with the school district on Wednesday and he'll be paid $370,000 annually, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.
Appointed by the school board on January 25th, Dotres will begin his new job on Monday as Alberto Carvalho heads to California to lead the Los Angeles Unified School District. He signed a four-year contract in December worth $440,000 a year.
Dotres, 59, is a veteran of the Miami school district though he was most recently deputy superintendent in Collier County, where he earned $191,538 a year.
His contract includes a monthly supplement of $900 to cover expenses related to the job, a car and a cellphone.
