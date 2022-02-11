MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool start across South Florida with temperatures in the low to mid-60s.
It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. A few showers are likely to move in during the afternoon.
Friday night lows will fall to the mid to upper 60s overnight.
Saturday will be warmer with highs in the low 80s with the chance for a few showers.
The rain chance increases Super Bowl Sunday with more clouds around. Highs will be mild in the mid to upper 70s. Scattered showers will be possible in the afternoon and by the evening the rain should begin to taper off around kick-off time at 6:30 PM.
The breeze will build as a cold front sweeps in and lows will tumble to the low 50s by Monday morning.
It will be a chilly start for Valentine’s day. Highs will struggle to reach the low 70s with a gusty cool breeze throughout the day.