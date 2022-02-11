MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you think the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals football teams are under a lot of pressure ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl, try the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department which ensures more than 2.3 million customers’ toilets flush during the big game.

In fact, pressure can drop by as much as 18-22 pounds per square inch at the two-minute warning of the first half, throughout half-time, and again right after the game.

If water pressure drops like an incomplete pass, the game plan is to add another pump to the system at each of their water treatment plants to compensate for the decrease in pressure.

“The good news is that our staff will closely monitor consumption and if pressures start to drop, we will quicky huddle up, check the playbook and make an audible call to increase pressures and potentially add another pump to the system at each plant to compensate for any decrease in action,” said WASD Director Roy Coley.

No matter who wins the game, enjoy your chips and dips, pizza and chicken wings knowing that the Water and Sewer Department is protecting your blind side.