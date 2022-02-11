FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A body was found in a beach parking lot in Fort Lauderdale early Friday morning.
Fort Lauderdale police said just before midnight they received reports of a shooting in the 800 block of Seabreeze Boulevard.
Arriving officers found a male with gunshot wounds on the ground next to a black pick-up truck. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The parking lot is within walking distance of the beach and is usually used by beachgoers.
Police have not released the name of the person who died.
Anyone who may have witnessed anything in the area around midnight is encouraged to call the police.