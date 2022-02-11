MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A former television producer and writer who worked for the popular Univision show “El Gordo y La Flaca” is facing more charges for reportedly using his position to prey on women.

Enrique Albis-Masot, who has already been charged with two counts of sexual battery and false imprisonment, is now facing a third count of sexual battery and false imprisonment.

“Every sexual assault is a degradation of the victim,” said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez

Rundle in a statement. “That is what so often makes these victims so fragile. But to think that a media producer would use his position to gain sexual access to women seeking a television job seems like a sad throw-back to scandals that I hoped we were already past thanks to the effort of the “Me Too”

movement.”

Albis-Masot is accused of telling women that he would audition them for a part in the very popular show, but they needed to see him personally.

The previously charged sexual activity would take place during private “auditions” that were never authorized by the network nor anyone at the television studio.