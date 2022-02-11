MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office has dropped all charges against a teacher who was arrested on sexual assault charges last year.
Aaron Hamid, 27, was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, but due to a lack of physical evidence, along with the student’s apparent refusal to provide a statement, the charges were dropped.
Hamid worked at Fergusson High School and was terminated following his arrest and is no longer permitted to seek teacher work with the district.