MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The family of missing Noemi Gonzalez is desperate for leads as to her whereabouts as they continue to pass out flyers about her disappearance.

It’s exactly 8 years ago when she last spoke to her family, hours later, she vanished from her home in North Miami.

“Somewhere in the evening she left her home, we don’t know where she went or if someone lured her out of her home. We don’t know what happened,” said sister-in-law Liz Gonzalez.

She tells CBS4 News Noemi left everything behind and there was no indication that anyone broke in.

Her brother David said he’s trying to remain hopeful but is desperate for information and answers. “24, 7 you’re always thinking of what could have happened? Where is she? Is she okay, something happened. You keep hoping, praying,” David Gonzalez said.

Liz says these years have been difficult, not knowing where she is. “Every time something good happened, we miss Noemi,” she said while choking up. “Every time something bad happens we miss Noemi because she was always the first one who was there,” she said.

The lead detective says investigators are still working active leads, but they need more tips.

“Just so we can get more people to say, ‘Hey, I might have seen something or heard something back then.’ And just bring it up. Any little piece of information is going to be helpful,” said Det. Osvald Salien from the North Miami Police Dept.

That’s what the family wants more than anything — just to know what happened to Noemi. “One way or another, good or bad we want to find Noemi.”

The family is offering a reward of $20,000 for information to leads finding Noemi.

If you have information in this case, please call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-TIPS.