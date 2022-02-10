MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Lawmakers are doing their part to crackdown on human trafficking.
Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz met with human trafficking prevention advocates on Thursday to raise public awareness about the warning signs to spot victims.
She touted a bill that was recently passed that creates a program to train health care workers on how to look for those warning signs.
The group was joined by a woman who was trafficked for nearly seven years.
"I couldn't even call anyone back home. I couldn't even talk to other people inside the house," the woman said. "During almost these seven years I prayed day and night for somebody to help me."
Florida is one of the worst states in the nation for human trafficking activity. And according to the Florida Department of Children and Families, Broward and Miami Dade are at the top of the list.