CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – “On Your Feet” is a celebration of music, heritage and the two people who won over the hearts of fans around the world, Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

The hit Broadway show, now on at Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre in Coral Gables, marks its regional premiere.

Andy Señor Jr. worked on the Broadway show and now directs this production. His connection to Gloria goes way back.

“My dad was Gloria’s parents neighbor in Havana. When her mom’s water broke to give birth to Gloria, my dad was there,” said Señor. “I always say that my dad was there for the birth of Gloria and I’m here for the birth of fake Gloria in the show!”

Claudia Yanez and Jason Canela, both from Miami, play Gloria and Emilio.

Yanez played her sister Rebecca and was a stand-in for Gloria in the national touring production. Canela is the first Cuban actor to play Emilio. Both met her during a recent rehearsal.

“People always ask as an actor like what is your dream roll and this is it! I grew up in Miami and they are the mayors here,” said Yanez.

“Obviously what this means to Cubans and me being Cuban is huge. Gloria and Emilio were trailblazers and being the ones to show us how there was really no limit to what we could dream and what we could achieve,” said Canela.

Fourteen-year-old Katerina Morin is an eighth grader at Palmer Trinity School and plays the role of young Gloria. She told CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo she didn’t know the back story to these superstars until this show.

“Me and my costar Zach, who plays young Emilio, come out during rehearsals and sit and watch them and learn about the story. It’s such a talented group. It’s amazing,” Morin said.

Back in Yanez’s dressing room, Gloria’s wigs and colorful costumes fill the space. Such as the iconic Bolero jacket and a particular one-piece jumper which made for a historical performance.

“This is conga?” asked Petrillo.

“This is Conga,” said Yanez, as she blurts out some lyrics to the hit song.

“This show is not only about Gloria and Emilio, but the music is the soundtrack to Miami, Miami’s history,” said Andy Señor Jr.

“On Your Feet” is on at the Actors’ Playhouse at The Miracle Theater in Coral Gables now through March 6.

For ticket information: Call Actors’ Playhouse Box Office at (305) 444-9293 or visit www.actorsplayhouse.org.