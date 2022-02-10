MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A North Miami Beach woman was arrested after her five-year-old son was found wandering alone in a convenience store.
According to North Miami Beach police, on Wednesday officers were sent to a 7-Eleven in the 15000 block of W Dixie Highway after they received a call about the boy.
After speaking with him, the boy took the officers to where he and his mother, 29-year-old Shawaneky Galumette, live but no one was home.
Since the apartment is in the Miami-Dade police department's jurisdiction, they were contacted.
The boy then took officers to a neighbor who called his mother.
When Galumette arrived she was taken for questioning. She reportedly told investigators that she had left the boy alone for about two hours.
Galumette was arrested and charged with one count of child neglect without bodily harm.