MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What a difference a day makes.

After a cloudy and wet Wednesday, South Florida woke to dry, sunny, chilly weather on Thursday with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Dress in layers since temperatures will climb to the upper 70s in the afternoon.

Thursday night will be cool with lows in the low 60s and upper 50s.

Friday afternoon will be a little warmer with the chance for a few showers.

Saturday will be even warmer with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the low 80s.

Spotty showers will be possible for the first half of the weekend. The rain chance increases on Super Bowl Sunday due to moisture ahead of our next cold front. It will be mostly cloudy with showers around and the potential for a few storms.

Due to the clouds and the rain, highs will be mild in the mid-70s on Sunday before temperatures tumble.

Once the cold front sweeps in late Sunday nights, lows will plummet to the low 50s and upper 40s Monday morning.

It will be a chilly start for Valentine’s day and highs will remain cool in the upper 60s and low 70s.