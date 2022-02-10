MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are on the scene of a body found inside of a car in northwest Miami-Dade.
Chopper4 flew over the area at NW 12 Avenue and 88 Street.
Police say they responded to a call about someone slumped over the steering wheel of a black Mercedes-Benz.
So far, there is no word on how the man died.
Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.