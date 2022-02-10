Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are on the scene of a body found inside of a car in northwest Miami-Dade.

Chopper4 flew over the area at NW 12 Avenue and 88 Street.

Police say they responded to a call about someone slumped over the steering wheel of a black Mercedes-Benz.

So far, there is no word on how the man died.

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

