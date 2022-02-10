TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — A proposal that would prohibit doctors from performing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy is poised for consideration by the full Florida House.

The House Health & Human Services Committee on Thursday approved the measure (HB 5) in a 14-7 vote.

Dozens of people testified against the bill, which closely resembles a Mississippi law that is being considered by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Democrats on the House panel argued the measure is unconstitutional.

“Once again, we’ll be passing unconstitutional legislation that will also cost Floridians more money and time while we have real serious issues,” Rep. Michele Rayner, D-St. Petersburg, said.

But Rep. Will Robinson, R-Bradenton, said he would like to see Florida join the legal fight, as the Supreme Court case could determine whether the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights is scaled back or overturned.

“I disagree with some of my colleagues. That actually, if this bill becomes law, I want to see Florida join Mississippi and the Dobbs (Mississippi) decision to allow the Supreme Court to readdress, in my view, the arbitrary viability standard in Roe,” Robinson said.

A Senate version of the bill (SB 146) needs approval from the Appropriations Committee before it could be considered by the full Senate.

