MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Florida man was arrested in Monroe County after breaking into a home, and later found nude in a bathtub by the homeowner, say police.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Jeffrey Hons, of Summerland Key, was arrested Wednesday and charged with burglary and property damage.
According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy responded to a home on the 300 block of Avenue D at approximately 12:17 p.m. regarding a burglary in process. When the deputy arrived, Hons was surrounded by the homeowner and neighbors. Hons was detained and refused to talk to the deputy.
The homeowner stated he and his wife were at a neighbor's home when he received a motion alert on his phone's home security app. Cameras at the home captured footage of Hons unsuccessfully trying to open the front door of the residence. Hons then leaves the camera frame and walks toward a window.
The homeowner then went to his home, retrieved a firearm, and found Hons nude in a bathroom.
That’s when he called 911.
A nearby window left slightly ajar was found fully open and damaged.
Hons was taken to jail.