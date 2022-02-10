Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Deerfield Field, Local TV, Miami News, MIssing Teen

DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding Toya Cooper.

The 15-year-old was last seen December 15 at around 7 a.m. at Deerfield Beach High School.

READ MORE: North Miami Beach Mom Charged After Young Son Found Alone In 7-Eleven

She stands 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. Toya, who has black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black leggings and a pink headband.

READ MORE: Cache Of Weapons, Possible Explosives Seized By Police In Wilton Manors

Detectives believe she may be in the cities of Pompano Beach or Deerfield Beach.

MORE NEWS: Police: Jupiter Couple Forced Teen To Live in Garage For Years

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call BSO Detective Elaine Seedig at (954) 321-4553 or the BSO non-emergency number (954) 764-4357.

CBSMiami.com Team