DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding Toya Cooper.
The 15-year-old was last seen December 15 at around 7 a.m. at Deerfield Beach High School.READ MORE: North Miami Beach Mom Charged After Young Son Found Alone In 7-Eleven
She stands 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. Toya, who has black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black leggings and a pink headband.READ MORE: Cache Of Weapons, Possible Explosives Seized By Police In Wilton Manors
Detectives believe she may be in the cities of Pompano Beach or Deerfield Beach.MORE NEWS: Police: Jupiter Couple Forced Teen To Live in Garage For Years
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call BSO Detective Elaine Seedig at (954) 321-4553 or the BSO non-emergency number (954) 764-4357.