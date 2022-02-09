MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a long pandemic pause, Carnaval Miami is making a comeback.

In a news conference Wednesday, the Kiwanis of Little Havana unveiled the official poster – “Gallo Fino” by Cuban artist Laura Chirino.

“‘Gallo Fino’ represents my Cuban roots and was inspired by my Abuelo, who is still better known today as el ‘Gallo Fino.’ Remembering my grandfather’s struggle to maintain our household – all while keeping his faith, positivity and dapper-style intact – fuels my unrelenting motivation and drives my artistic passion,” Chirino said. “It is my hope that Carnaval Miami attendees will find their own inspiration within ‘Gallo Fino.’”

Organizers named Cuban singer Yotuel Romero as this year’s King of Carnaval.

“This festival has had a long standing tradition of recognizing the pillars of the Latin community in South Florida and to be named among fellow Cuban musical icons like Celia Cruz (1984), Gloria Estefan (1988), and Willy Chirino (1993) is truly humbling,” said Romero. “I look forward to celebrating the return of Calle Ocho and appreciate the opportunity to further amplify the voice of the Cuban people and their plight for a free Cuba.”

This year’s event runs from March 5 to March 6.