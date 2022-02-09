Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Champlain Towers South, Condo Collapse, Local TV, Miami News, Surfside

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Surfside is taking steps to help prevent another tragedy like last year’s collapse at the Champlain Towers South.

In a unanimous vote, the Surfside commission passed an ordinance to make 30 year building inspections a requirement.

READ MORE: Commissioner Roger Goodell: NFL Has Fallen Short Ensuring Head Coaching Opportunities For Black & Minority Candidates

The measure must still be signed and executed by the mayor, town attorney, and town clerk.

READ MORE: Broward School Board To Votes To Hire Dr. Vickie Cartwright As Superintendent

Surfside is the first municipality in Miami-Dade to shorten the county’s 40 year requirement.

MORE NEWS: Police: Miami Lakes Father Kills Children Ages 12 & 9 Before Turning Gun On Self

Ninety eight people died last June when a section of the 40-year-old building collapsed.

CBSMiami.com Team