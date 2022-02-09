MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Surfside is taking steps to help prevent another tragedy like last year’s collapse at the Champlain Towers South.
In a unanimous vote, the Surfside commission passed an ordinance to make 30 year building inspections a requirement.
The measure must still be signed and executed by the mayor, town attorney, and town clerk.
Surfside is the first municipality in Miami-Dade to shorten the county's 40 year requirement.
Ninety eight people died last June when a section of the 40-year-old building collapsed.