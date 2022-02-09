MIAMI (CBSMIAMI) — A man accused of battery on a police officer led police on a chase, before crashing into a cruiser and trying to run away.

City of Doral Public Information Officer Rey Valdés says a Doral police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the man who was driving a black Mustang with tape on the back window.

Valdés said the man, identified as 30-year-old Gabriel Gelpi-Rodriguez, initially pulled over, got into an altercation, and then physically assaulted the officer. He then drove off.

People stuck in traffic filmed the sea of sirens zooming past.

After a lengthy chase, Gelpi-Rodriguez ended up at Sunset Drive and 84th Avenue.

Surveillance video shows his beat up car with smoke pouring out of it.

He apparently hit a Miami-Dade PD cruiser from behind.

When Gelpi-Rodriguez tried to run off, he collided with the side of another turning Miami-Dade police cruiser, hitting his hip.

Several officers pin him to the ground, and ultimately, he was taken into custody.

Gelpi-Rodriguez is facing seven charges, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.