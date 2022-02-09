MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After a cool start with temperatures in the low to mid 60s, scattered showers began to move across South Florida and will continue to do so throughout the day.

Highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees in the afternoon. Most areas will likely see highs in the mid to upper 60s due to the clouds and the wet weather around.

Wednesday night’s lows will fall to the mid to upper 50s.

On Thursday, we’ll enjoy drier conditions and plenty of pleasant sunshine with highs in the upper 70s.

Friday morning we will wake up with lows in the low 60s and highs climb to around 79 degrees.

The warmer weather sticks around through Super Bowl weekend with lows in the upper 60s and highs near 80 degrees. Saturday a few showers will be possible. Super Bowl Sunday we’ll enjoy a mix of sunshine and clouds with the potential for spotty showers ahead of our next cold front.

It will be a chilly start to Valentine’s day on Monday with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the low 70s.