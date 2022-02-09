MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade’s incoming superintendent is expected to begin on Friday.
Jose Dotres was most recently the deputy superintendent of Collier County Public Schools.
But he has a long history with Miami-Dade County Public Schools, which is where he began his teaching career.
His most recent role in the district was chief human capital officer, where he oversaw teacher and leadership development and recruitment between 2014 and 2021.
Dotres takes over for Alberto Carvalho, who’s leaving for Los Angeles.