By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Florida News, Local TV, Miami News, Severe Weather, Tornado Drill, Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida will conduct a statewide tornado drill Wednesday as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week. The drill is scheduled for 10:00 a.m.

The drill is designed to help prepare residents for the chance of severe weather events.

The National Weather Service will send out a practice Tornado Warning broadcast at 10 a.m. through NOAA weather radio. The message will be shown as a “routine weekly test.”

Those participating should execute their tornado drill plan at that time, taking shelter as if a tornado was approaching.

Remember, a Tornado Warning means the threat is happening now or is imminent. A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for a tornado.

The goal of Severe Weather Awareness Week is to help Floridians prepare and protect their families, homes and businesses from natural hazards that impact the state.

