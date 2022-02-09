MIAMI (CBSMiami) – CBSMiami has confirmed that the son of U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez is in police custody after being arrested by Coral Gables Police for allegedly assaulting Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla.

After allegedly striking Diaz de la Portilla in the head while at Morton’s Steakhouse in Coral Gables, Carlos Gimenez Jr. was taken down and handcuffed by the City of Miami Police Sergeant at Arms, who is assigned to Diaz de la Portilla.

Gimenez was held at Morton’s until Coral Gables Police arrived.

Gimenez is expected to be booked into TGK Wednesday evening.

Coral Gables police investigators are still gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses. They are also reviewing surveillance video from inside the restaurant.

Gimenez Jr. is a lawyer and lobbyist in Miami-Dade County.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.