ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Bob Saget died from accidental head trauma, according to a statement from his family.
The family, citing authorities, said that Saget struck the back of his head on an unknown surface, possibly a headboard.
CBS4 was told there was an obvious bruise on the back of his head.
Authorities also believe Saget did not realize the severity of his injury and simply lied down and went to sleep.
He was eventually found unresponsive in his Orlando hotel room and declared dead by paramedics.
A toxicology report came back with no narcotics or alcohol in his system.
He was 65 when he died.