MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For the past 26 years, Dr. Patricia Rowe-King has been living her dream.

She cares for the little ones, teaches future physicians, and mentors those following in her footsteps.

“I’ve always wanted to empower and inspire and help heal as I saw my mom doing, so pediatrics called me in medical school. That’s my passion, I love kids and all forms and phases, so I did pediatrics. I’m so blessed to have the best profession in the world,” said Dr. Rowe-King who practices and teaches at Broward Health.

Dr. Row-King was born in Kingston, Jamaica, and moved to the U.S. when she was 18-years-old. She went to college in Boston and soon after graduation came to South Florida for her medical training.

“My mother was a nurse and a midwife and a tutor, so I grew up watching her teach nurses and in the hospital. My dad was a self-made man. He grew up dirt poor in the country, taking care of animals. His dad was a farmer who did not go to a school of any kind. He (her father) worked his way up and became the president of the Court of Appeal,” said Dr. Rowe-King. “I come from parents that taught me resilience and focus and determination.”

It’s those qualities she is now passing on to the hundreds of medical students she has trained at Broward Health.

“She was and still is a fearless leader. I think she taught us how to prioritize and how to focus on the patient,” said medical resident Jenny Gutwein.

For Dr. Rowe-King, it’s all about giving back, being there for those who need her. She said early on in her career she struggled to find African American mentors and physicians like her.

“If you’re a Black woman in the United States, you know that you’re out here fighting for a lot of people. I represent all people that are marginalized, it’s not really a racial thing, children are marginalized for a number of reasons, so I want to inspire and empower those that I feel don’t have a voice,” said Dr. Rowe-King.

Aside from leading the residency programs at Broward Health, Dr. Rowe-King also travels the Caribbean and Latin America on medical missions. She along with other doctors and nurses go into communities, set up a clinic, and see hundreds of children in need, a selfless act that fills her heart.

“I learn more from the families and children we meet, it’s a completely humbling and exhilarating time that we have,” she said.

Dr. Rowe-King has also helped develop a program they are very proud of where they pair physicians of all ethnicities and backgrounds with minority students in high schools and do one on one mentoring.

Dr. Rowe-King has inspired so many people, including her own daughter who is now following in her footsteps.