MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami Police are trying to locate a suspect believed to be involved in the murder of a man in Allapattah over the weekend.

The police department, alongside the grieving family, asked the public for tips that lead them to his whereabouts on Tuesday.

Police are on the hunt for Angel Jimenez Mejia, wanted for the murder of Felix Rigoberto Cruz.

“Mr. Cruz did not deserve to die,” said Assistant Chief Armando Aguilar Jr., Miami Police Department

“He was a mechanic, married for 12 years, and leaves behind 3 children.”

The murder happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning Feb. 6 near NW 24 Ave. and NW 35 St. in Allapattah, according to police.

Police say Jimenez Mejia left behind bloodstained clothing that he was last seen wearing by multiple witnesses, and that’s not all.

“We believe that we did recover the murder weapon in our search of the crime scene,” said Aguilar Jr.

Police say there was some sort of prior argument between the suspect and the victim, but the motive for the murder is unclear.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (305) 603-6350. Those with information that wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477), visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip” or Send a text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.