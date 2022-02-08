MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Miramar condo.
Yellow crime scene tape was up in the front parking lot of the Foxcroft Condominiums on Douglas Road near Miramar Parkway.READ MORE: Omicron Variant In South Florida Appears To Be In Retreat, Not Out Of The Woods Yet
“Shortly after 3 a.m. we received multiple 911 calls from residents in the area who heard gunfire. Our units circulated the area and located a suspicious vehicle that had jumped a curb and was parked in an unusual manner. Inside that vehicle, unfortunately, a deceased male was found,” said Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues
CBS4’s Deborah Souverain reports a medical examiner unit is on the scene, parked behind the vehicle that crime scene technicians photographed.READ MORE: Man Charged In Deadly Dispute At Coral Gables Publix Store
Rues said the victim may be a young adult and he was found dead in the driver’s seat. He was the only person in the vehicle and Rues said he has not been identified at this point.
Crime scene investigators found more than a dozen of shell casings on the ground.MORE NEWS: ‘It’s Becoming Unaffordable’: Broward Property Taxes Skyrocketing
The car was a rental but it was not rented in South Florida.