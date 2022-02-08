HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Hollywood PD has released a statement a day after a press conference by a man left paralyzed by one of the department’s officers.
The department said an initial review of the shooting shows the officer who fired the shot intended to use his Taser, but grabbed his gun instead.
The man who was shot is Michael Ortiz.
According to police, Ortiz called 911 himself. Hollywood PD said he was high, delusional, making suicidal statements and being physically combative with police.
Ortiz spoke out Monday after he was wheeled into the Broward public defender's office by famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump.
Crump says he has filed a public records lawsuit to force Hollywood police to release surveillance video of the incident.