MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Super Bowl is just days away and while the Rams and Bengals are hard at work preparing, so are many football fans, as record numbers are expected to place legal bets on the big game.

A record 31.4 million Americans are expected to have money on the line worth more than 7.6 billion dollars.

The majority of bets will be legal now that sports wagering is open for business in 30 states and Washington, DC. Companies like Draft King and FanDuel make it simple for fans to open accounts and place bets right on their phones.

Bill Miller from the American Gaming Association says legal sports gambling protects fans and the integrity of the games.

“What we are really seeing the growth is among bettors who used to bet through illegal options and are now migrating to the legal marketplace,” explained Miller.

Most wagers are online, but fans in some places can also make bets in casino style locations where they can watch multiple games at a time.

But experts say betting online has advantages.

“If you do your sports betting via digital, it is easier to track what you spend. It is easier for you as a consumer to better understand you are sticking to your budget,” said Miller.

So, who are fans betting to win?

Research at the American Gaming Association shows 55 percent of wagers are going to the Rams and 45 percent to the Bengals.