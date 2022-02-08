MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The man accused of shooting and killing another customer at a Publix in Coral Gables will stay in jail for now.

A judge denied bond for Osmel Lugo-Gutierrez, 51, on Monday morning.

Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer told him, “There is probable cause for 2nd degree murder. We are going to hold you with no bond.”

He’s been charged with second-degree murder following a deadly shooting inside the Publix at 106 Ponce De Leon Boulevard at 6:15 on Saturday night.

Customers at the Publix store told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench they are in disbelief.

Outside the store on Monday, customer Juan Carrillo said “It is wow, this is something totally bad for both sides of the families. This is very hurtful. Leave your gun in your car. Do not bring it in to the store, absolutely not.”

Customer Blanca Rodriguez said “I feel sad that that man died over a simple argument that ended up with him losing his life. It is not right that his life be taken like that.”

According to Miami-Dade investigators, Lugo-Gutierrez got into a verbal fight with the victim, Franklyn Pineyro, in the store’s customer service line. Detectives said Pineyro, 49, was waiting to purchase lottery tickets.

As the two men continued to argue, it escalated.

The arrest report said Lugo-Gutierrez approached Pineyro and stepped around his shopping cart. Pineyro reportedly then lunged at him with his arms out but he stumbled. Police say Lugo-Gutierrez moved back a step and when Pineyro stepped toward him, he reportedly pulled out his gun and shot him in the chest.

Pineyro was rushed to the hospital where he died.

The arrest report said that Lugo-Gutierrez had a 9 millimeter Glock pistol.

Miami-Dade police said the argument and shooting were caught on surveillance cameras inside the Publix.

“Our thoughts are with those who are impacted by this tragedy. We are cooperating with the local law enforcement,” Publix said in a statement to CBS4.

D’Oench spoke with one of Pineyro’s family members. She told him she did not want to say anything. On Monday afternoon, she met with an attorney at her home. The attorney told CBS4 that he did not want to comment at this point.

No one else inside the store at the time of the shooting was hurt.

A check of records shows that Lugo-Gutierrez does have some traffic citations in the past for careless driving and driving with a suspended license.