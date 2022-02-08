FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward residents will get a chance to weigh in on who they would like as the next superintendent of the county’s school district.

The two finalists for the job are interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright and Michael Gaal.

Cartwright, a lifelong educator, has been leading the district since former Superintendent Robert Runcie left after he was charged with perjury related to a criminal corruption case against a former employee.

Gaal is a retired U.S. Air Force colonel. While he has never taught K through 12, Gaal says he was a pilot instructor in the Air Force and he has held top school administrator positions in Washington, D.C., and Oakland, California. He’s promised to visit every school in the district and indicated he’s given his cell phone number to teachers in the past so they can let him know firsthand when they have a concern.

Those interested in meeting the two candidates are encouraged to attend the Tuesday forum at 7 p.m. at Plantation High. According to the district’s website, the public will not be allowed to ask questions. Instead, Ray & Associates will moderate the event and ask the finalists questions that were generated from the various focus group sessions that occurred during the search process. Candidates will be available to speak with attendees at the conclusion of the session.

The School Board is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to choose the new superintendent.