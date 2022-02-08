WASHINGTON (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 21 points and Jimmy Butler had 19 as the Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat cruised to a 121-100 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday night.

Miami (35-20) won its third straight and improved to 3-2 on a six-game road trip.

“We’re just playing at an extremely high level,” Butler said. “Our energy’s been there, and it’s also good to win on the road.”

Corey Kispert equaled his career high with 20 points for the Wizards (24-29), who lost for the ninth time in 11 games. They are a season-low five games under .500 after opening 10-3.

The difference was 3-pointers. The Heat shot 18 for 32 (56.3%) from long range while the Wizards were just 7 for 31 (22.6%).

Miami, which never trailed, went on a 22-1 run to take a 98-70 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Adebayo scored 14 points in the third.

“Bam on this road trip has been making some great plays in knowing when to go aggressive and score and knowing when to find somebody else for an easy basket,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “That’s always a tough balance when you’re a great player.”

Late in the third period, three technical fouls were assessed in just over two minutes. Washington’s Deni Avdija and Montrezl Harrell each received one, along with Spoelstra.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)