MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A tourist from Arkansas lost consciousness and died after snorkeling in the Lower Keys.
Monday afternoon Gary Wayne Miller, 52, was snorkeling with the Sandie Cat catamaran on the Eastern Dry Rocks reef when he had an issue breathing while in the water.READ MORE: Lolita 'Feeling Better' At Miami Seaquarium Despite PETA Claims Killer Whale Is 'Deathly Sick'
He went back to the boat where staff assisted him aboard. Miller lost consciousness while onboard shortly thereafter.READ MORE: 'I Want To Help Them': Young TikTok Challenge Burn Victim Hopes To Help Other Kids
The staff began CPR and took Miller to Conch Harbor in Key West. He was then taken to Lower Keys Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.MORE NEWS: Miami Teen Thalys Oliveira Changes Plea In Girl's Shooting Death, Sentenced To Prison
Autopsy results are pending.