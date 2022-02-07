Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A section of Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach has been shut down, according to police, due to a water main break.

This is in the area of 165th Street.

Southbound traffic on Collins Avenue is being diverted west on Sunny Isles Blvd. Eastbound traffic on Sunny Isles Blvd. is being diverted south on Collins Avenue.

There are major traffic delays as a result of this break.

Drivers are urged to use an alternate route, like Biscayne Boulevard.

There is no timetable at this time for when repairs will be done.

