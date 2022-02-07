MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A mother’s early interactions with their child can have a big impact on their future health.

According to a pediatrics study, when children ages 4 and younger receive warmth and “positive parenting” from their mothers, it improves their ability to self-regulate their behavior.

The findings suggest positive parenting, even at infancy, can have long-term effects.

For example, children who have positive interactions with their mothers are less likely to become obese later in life.

Another study by researchers for the Canadian Medical Association Journal found infants exposed to opioids during the first trimester have a slightly increased risk for congenital abnormalities.

Mothers who use prescription painkillers, even in the first few weeks of pregnancy, could put the baby at risk for a variety of health issues.

The study says doctors should factor in these risks when prescribing opioids.

And a Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine study found women who develop diabetes while pregnant are at greater risk for heart problems later in life.

Research shows gestational diabetes can cause far more cardiovascular problems than previously thought. The risks for heart attack and stroke increase as patients get older.