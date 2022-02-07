MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Doctors have told Michael Ortiz that he will never walk again after he was shot during a confrontation with Hollywood police last July.

“Just to the police officer I want to say why did you shoot? There were six grown people and you couldn’t put me down?” he asked Monday.

Ortiz made his comments after he was wheeled into the Broward public defender’s office by famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Crump says he has filed a public records lawsuit to force Hollywood police to release surveillance video of the incident.

A camera at the apartment building on West Hollywood Boulevard where the incident unfolded captured the entire incident.

Hollywood police have the video as part of their investigation. But they have refused to allow the Ortiz family to see the video.

”You must release the video that shows us why you shot a naked man, face down and paralyzed him,” said Crump.

Ortiz suffers from anxiety. Crump says back on July 3, 2021 his dog was missing and he called 911. After taking a shower, police showed up at his door while he was in a towel. Somehow, Ortiz ended up in the hallway and struggled with police officers. Ortiz was tasered and restrained. A neighbor says she saw the commotion. She says another police officer arrived on scene and that’s when Ortiz was shot.

”We have more questions than answers,” said Ortiz”s sister.

Hollywood police have not commented on the lawsuit.