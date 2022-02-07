MIAMI (CBSMIAMI)– It was off to the races Sunday morning. Runners took to the streets of Downtown Miami again for the Lifetime Miami Marathon.

Organizers called it a “famous comeback.”

“We haven’t been together in 700 plus days, and now we have Miami back on its feet!” said Lifetime Miami Marathon Co-Founder Frankie Ruiz.

It was canceled last year as the pandemic persisted, but in 2022 it was back just in time for its 20th anniversary.

“I don’t think there’s another race, maybe outside of New York, that’s as diverse as this one, as international as this one,” he said.

Fifteen thousand runners came together from all over the world to take part.

“This race has this energy that’s so special, so we had to come here,” said Manuela Villa, who traveled from Colombia to run the half marathon.

Two hundred first responders, including military personnel, police officers, and firefighters, all put on their uniforms and gear to walk and run to raise awareness for PTSD in that community.

“It’s a great opportunity and platform for us to connect and engage with one another with different agencies and recognize that, you know, some of us struggle and it’s okay to ask for help,” said Yami Diaz, Chief Fire Officer with Miami Fire Rescue.

The male winner was Jackson Limo, finishing in 2 hours and 21 minutes.

The female winner was Martha Akeno with a time of 2 hours and 29 minutes.