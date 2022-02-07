TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Lottery has hit a new milestone in its contributions to education.

Since its inception in 1988, a portion of every lottery ticket sold has gone to Florida schools and students.

On Monday, the Lottery said its latest transfer to the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund has brought its education contributions to more than $41 billion over the past 34 years. So far in the fiscal year 2021-22, the Lottery has averaged more than $5.9 million a day in contributions to education.

“Our latest milestone of $41 billion in contributions to education comes just five months after the Lottery reached its $40 billion milestone, which is truly incredible,” said Florida Lottery Secretary John F. Davis. “Our goal is that every student in every corner of Florida knows a brighter future is attainable. At the Lottery, we believe education is the catalyst for changing the trajectory of students’ lives, and it begins with us supporting today’s students as they aspire to learn and achieve greatness as tomorrow’s leaders.”

Florida’s public schools have received more than $21.9 billion, while colleges and universities have received a combined total of more than $11.1 billion.

The Florida Lottery is also the primary funding source for the Bright Futures Scholarship Program. More than $7.4 billion has been used to fund the program, which has enabled more than 917,000 students to attend college since 1997.

