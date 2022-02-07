PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been in a drive by shooting in Belle Glade that left an eight-year-old girl dead.
The shooting happened Friday, February 4th, around 7: 15 p.m. in the 500 block of SE 1st Street.
Arriving deputies found the critically injured girl who was taken to a local hospital where she died.
The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said with the assistance of cooperating witnesses they were able to identify their suspect as 20-year-old Andrew Thomas.
He was located in Coral Springs on Monday and taken into custody by police on Monday.
Thomas has been charged with first degree murder with a firearm, attempted first degree murder with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.