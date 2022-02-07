HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in an accidental shooting over the weekend that sent a 14-year-old to the hospital.

It all unfolded at an apartment in the 800 block of SW 320 Street just after 11:20 a.m. Sunday.

The teen, along with several other minors, were in a bedroom where 18-year-old Jose Thomas Rios was brandishing a firearm and showing it off on social media, according to Homestead police.

At one point, Rios stated “I am going to kill you” as he laughed, according to his arrest report which states he then fired one shot, striking the teen in the chest.

The injured teen was airlifted to Kendall Regional in extremely critical condition. The teen’s family members told CBS4 he’s doing a lot better.

According to the others in the room who witnessed the shooting, and the teen himself, they believe it was an accident, according to the report.

Rios has been charged with attempted manslaughter, child neglect with great bodily harm, and firearm use/display while committing a felony. He’s being held on a nearly $23,000 bond.