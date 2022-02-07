MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Accused serial killer Willy Maceo is set to appear for a bond court hearing on Monday.

Maceo, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder in the killings of a 56-year-old man on December 21, 2021, and a 59-year-old man in October 2021.

He’s also been charged with attempted murder in a second shooting on December 21.

In all three cases, the victims were homeless men in Miami.

“These types of anonymous seemingly haphazard killings can create a real sense of fear and unease, particularly among those who may identify as part of a targeted population,” said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle on Friday during a news conference to announce the charges. “In this case, the targeted population were Miami Dade homeless men who sleep outdoors in our community. These are some of our most vulnerable individuals in our community.”

In the December shooting, a witness flagged down an officer in 400 block of SW 2 Avenue at 8 p.m. about a person suffering from blunt force trauma to the head.

The officer discovered the man was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in extremely critical condition. That man survived.

Nearly two hours later, another man was found dead from a gunshot wound in the area of Miami Avenue and 21 Street in Wynwood.

During the news conference, investigators showed surveillance video of a Dodge Charger pulling up and shooting out the window hitting the man five times.

“Area video footage shows about 18 minutes before Mr. Price’s body was discovered there it was what appears to be a Dodge Charger, drove past where Mr. Price was laying on the ground sleeping and it slows down, the car then intentionally reverses its course with the front driver window heading up across from where Mr. Price was, then the video showed several shots fired, coming from the front driver’s window of the dark-colored sedan,” said Fernandez Rundle.

WATCH: Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle New Conference

In another surveillance video, the suspected killer can be seen running away after a shooting.

“You see him running away from the scene and again he’s captured on the surveillance camera,” said Fernandez Rundle.

Investigators said they were able to match the car’s license plate to Maceo. They also said when he was taken into custody the weapon he had on him also matched shell casings found at the scene of one of the shootings.

“This was a result of a good police investigated work, possibly worthy of a modern Sherlock Holmes,” said Fernandez Rundle.

Maceo was arrested at the end of last year and has been held without bond.