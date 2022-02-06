Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
By CBSMiami.com Team
KEY WEST (CBSMiami) – Monroe County deputies have arrested a third member of a notorious motorcycle gang.

Deputies found 29-year-old Ryan St. Clair while responding to a call of a suspicious person under a bridge.

The Pagan’s Motorcycle Club member allegedly had two knives visible on his hip. And when investigators searched him, they found a gun and drugs.

The weapons and drugs deputies said they found on St Clair. (Source: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

St. Clair was charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a license as well as three counts drug possession.

