MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Suspected serial killer Willy Maceo remains behind bars.

He was officially charged with first-degree murder and attempted-premeditated murder on Friday, and now one of his neighbors is who is shocked by the news is speaking out.

“You see him running away from the scene and again he’s captured on the surveillance camera,” said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

Fernandez Rundle laid out the evidence she says led to the arrest of 25-year-old Maceo, who they believe is the serial killer who targeted the homeless.

“Area video footage shows about 18 minutes before Mr. Price’s body was discovered there it was what appears to be a Dodge Charger, drove past where Mr. Price was laying on the ground sleeping and it slows down, the car then intentionally reverses its course with the front driver window heading up across from where Mr. Price was, then the video showed several shots fired, coming from the front driver’s window of the dark-colored sedan,” added Fernandez Rundle.

Officials say they were able to match the car’s license plate to Maceo. They also said when he was taken into custody the weapon he had on him also matched shell casings found at the scene of one of the incidents.

News that Maceo is a suspected serial killer has those who frequent the area of his last known address shocked.

“I think it’s terrifying… anyone of us could have fallen victim to a serial killer,” said the neighbor.

The neighbor, who did not want to be identified, says what’s even more alarming is the fact Maceo a realtor.

In videos posted on his social media page, you can see him given real estate tips.

“So, he looks like an outstanding person in the community, and it turned out not to be the case, so thank God they found him,” added the neighbor.