NORTH LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for the gunman who opened fire at a sports bar overnight Sunday, sending four people to the hospital.
Deputies say it all started when the gunman and the victims apparently got into a fight at the Players Sports Bar and Grill in North Lauderdale.READ MORE: Dolphins Hire 49ers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel As Head Coach
The suspect was removed from the premises, but later returned with a firearm and started shooting.READ MORE: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Third Member Of Notorious Motorcycle Gang
Deputies say the gunman then took off.
Three of the victims are expected to recover. The fourth has possibly life-threatening injuries.MORE NEWS: Young Adults On Social Media Are Increasingly Becoming The Targets Of Hackers
If you have any details about this shooting, please call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.