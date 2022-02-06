MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a dispute between shoppers inside of a Publix took a deadly turn.

It happened Saturday night at a Publix in the 100 block of Ponce de Leon Boulevard in Coral Gables.

Investigators say two men were arguing while standing in line to pay when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The other was taken into custody.

“We can confirm that there was an incident at our Publix store located at 106 Ponce de Leon last night. Our thoughts are with those who are impacted by this tragedy. We are cooperating with the local law enforcement. Since this is an active police investigation, we cannot confirm any additional details. All additional questions should be directed to the Miami-Dade Police Department,” Publix said in a statement.

Shoppers were inside the store when it happened, luckily no one else was hurt.