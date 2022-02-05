MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Showers will develop this Saturday afternoon and through the night all thanks to a stationary front.

The showers will be isolated to spotty across Broward and Miami-Dade. Expect the showers to develop starting at 2 pm and the majority of the showers will produce light rainfall.

Another round of showers will move across South Florida from the Atlantic waters during the evening and overnight hours as temperatures drop into the upper 60s.

Stray showers will linger for the very early hours of Sunday which may impact the start of the Life Time Miami Marathon, but only with light rain or drizzle.

The moisture pulls away to the north of Broward and so drier conditions are expected for Sunday afternoon.

Warm temperatures will continue not just through this weekend but also through early next week with highs in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday afternoon and overnight lows in the upper 60s or right at 70 degrees.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be near 80 degrees with mostly to partly sunny skies. Then on Wednesday, the highs will begin to drop to the mid 75s as clouds and showers return along a cold front. This time the cold front will pass through South Florida and clear by Thursday morning.

A moderate cool down is expected behind Wednesday’s cold front with lows dropping to the low 60s on Thursday morning then the upper 50s for Friday morning and highs in the low to 70s on both days.