MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Nearly a decade since Trayvon Martin was shot and killed in Orlando, he was remembered Saturday during the annual Peace Walk & Peace Talk at Ives Estate Park in Miami Gardens.

Organizers said the yearly event celebrated a successful year with motivational speakers and celebrities.

As in previous years, the event also included performances by local bands

Trayvon was a 17-year-old who was fatally shot by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman on February 26, 2012.

Zimmerman, who shot Trayvon during an altercation, was acquitted in the death of the unarmed teen in July 2013. Zimmerman argued he felt threatened by Trayvon.

Trayvon’s death has been credited with helping start the Black Lives Matter movement meant to fight for rights of minority groups.

In Miami-Dade, the teen was honored with a street renaming. Northeast 16th Avenue from Ives Dairy Road to NE 209th Street was renamed Trayvon Martin Avenue.

The street leads to Dr. Michael K. Krop Senior High where Martin was an 11th-grade student.